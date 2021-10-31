Gov extends National Unity Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Governor BD Mishra has extended warm greetings to the people of the state and the nation on the occasion of the National Unity Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of former home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India as he was called, was the architect of united India. He played a key role in the integration of over 565 Indian princely states into the Indian union,” the governor said in a message, and expressed hope that the occasion would continue to reinforce the spirit of nationalism and social harmony in the state and the nation. (Raj Bhavan)