Lohit, East Kameng enter semis

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Lohit and East Kameng have reached the semifinals of the Arunachal State Level Women’s Football Championship 2021.

Lohit defeated East Siang by a solitary goal in a highly contested match, while East Kameng thrashed Women’s College Lekhi 10-0 in a one-sided affair at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy ground in Chimpu near here on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Lohit scored the match-winner through Badimsai Boo in the 57th minute.

In the second quarterfinal, Achom Degio (4th, 56th and 73rd minutes) and Papung Bodo (40th, 68th and 69th minutes) each scored a hat-trick, while Mechang Veo (43rd and 48th minutes) and Ato Tanya Liyak (20th and 59th minutes) netted two goals each for the winning team.

Papung Bodo of East Kameng was adjudged the best player of the match.

The third quarterfinal match will be played between Upper Subansiri and Kurung Kumey at 11:30 am on Sunday, and Papum Pare will take on Ziro United FC in the fourth quarterfinal at 2 pm.