Legal awareness progs conducted

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The legal services authorities of Tawang, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Kurung Kumey districts conducted legal awareness programmes at KGBV Kangteng, St Claret College Ziro, the district jail in Tezu, and Malapu village, respectively, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday.

Talks on the National Legal Services Authority Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, women’s rights, the Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, etc, were delivered during the programmes.