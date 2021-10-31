Outreach prog on exam preparation held

RONO HILLS, 30 Oct: Around 200 students of Class 8-10 benefitted from an outreach programme on ‘Exam preparation techniques’ organized for the students of the government higher secondary school in the RGU campus here on Saturday.

The programme was conducted by the Psychosocial Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh, under the aegis of the All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA), in view of the upcoming board examinations.

The AAPPA’s training & skill development joint secretary Tadar Amar conducted an in-depth two-part session. The first half focused on the tools, techniques and tactics for productive studying and explored strategies to boost memory, concentration and time management.

The second half of the programme concentrated on the ‘art of exam handling’, delving into pre-exam planning factors such as proper sleep, diet and exercise.

Tips to ensure maximal performance in the examination hall, like dealing with challenging questions and time limitations, were also discussed.

AAPPA vice chairperson Leeyir Ete later interacted with the students.