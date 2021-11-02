E/Kameng to meet K/Kumey in final

State Women’s Football Championship

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: East Kameng will meet Kurung Kumey in the Arunachal State Women’s Football Championship final on 3 November at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground in Chimpu near here.

Mechang Veo’s extra-time goal helped East Kameng edge past Lohit in the first semifinal, while Kurung Kumey sailed into the final with ease, thrashing Ziro Utd FC 4-0 in the second semifinal on Monday.

All the goals for Kurung Kumey were produced in the second half. The scorers were Kai Rumi (50th min), Tarh Polu (54th min) and Tarh Kioram (61st and 75th mins).

East Kameng’s Mechang Veo and Kurung Kumey’s captain Tamchi Tapi were adjudged players of the first and the second semifinal match, respectively.

The final match will start at 1 pm, informed organizing committee chairman Gebin Kato.