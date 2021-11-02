Training prog on horti produces held

MIRSAM, 1 Nov: Around 30 villagers took part in a training programme on ‘processing of horticultural produce’, organized by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) at Mirsam village in East Siang district on 1 November.

During the programme, CHF Assistant Professor Dr Y Disco Singh delivered a lecture on the mandates of the UBA. He also shared his ideas on various ways that can be adopted for the development of the village.

Dr Ng Taibangnganbi Chanu from the CHF spoke on “possible sources of food spoilage and its management strategies that can be adopted in village level.”

Mirsam GB Sukumar Mengu sought support from the authorities concerned in establishing a food processing unit for the village’s SHGs, and for renovation of the community hall.

CHF Assistant Professor Dr Bapsila Loitongbam also spoke.