DIPR team to visit remote Kaho village

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Nov: A team of officers, cameramen and field publicity technicians of the department of information & public relations (DIPR), led by Deputy Director Denhang Bosai will visit Anjaw district and hold a programme at Kaho village, bordering China, on 7 November.

“The programme is being organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating the 75th year of independence. Ceremonial hoisting of the national flag and formal presentation of the national flag to the village headman will be part of the programme,” the DIPR informed in a release.

The department had earlier celebrated the mahotsav at Dipa village in Lower Siang district on 8 October. It may be mentioned here that the national flag was first hoisted in the state at Dipa on 15 August, 1947.