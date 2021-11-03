GoAP invites APST candidates who qualified UPSC prelims to avail financial benefit

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: The state government on Tuesday invited the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) candidates who have qualified the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary Examination 2021 to avail financial benefits of Rs 2 lakhs.

In order to encourage APST candidates to join central services and make a pool of officers in the central government, the Pema Khandu government introduced the financial assistance/incentive scheme for the central service aspirants in August 2016. The amount was later revised and raised to Rs 2 lakhs in November 2019.

The higher & technical education directorate asked the aspirants who have qualified the UPSC prelims to apply for the incentives with the department.

The department reiterated that the scheme is only for APST aspirants.