Mayor, MLA call on CM

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday and apprised him of various developmental issues under their jurisdictions.

In a memorandum to the CM, Phassang and Kaso sought all possible help in implementing various developmental projects in the capital region.

“Itanagar is the face of the state, so it needs proper and extra consideration in terms of development,” said Phassang.

The mayor assured to coordinate with and extend all possible support to the local MLA to make the Itanagar capital region “the clean, green and safest capital in the country.”