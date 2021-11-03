‘Clean India’ programme organized

TEZU, 2 Nov: The Lohit district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra, in collaboration with the youth affairs department carried out a month-long ‘Clean India’ programme from 1 October to 31 October as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Single-use plastic wastes were collected and disposed of, and awareness on cleanliness was created among the people during the programme, which witnessed the participation of people from all sections of the society, including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, members of youths clubs, etc.