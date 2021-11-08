49th APP raising day games & sports meet concludes

4th IRBn beat 3rd IRBn to win football c’ship title

Staff Reporter

CHIMPU, 7 Nov: The team of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) won the football championship title in the games and sports competitions organized as part of the 49th raising day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

They beat the 3rd IRBn team 4-1 in a penalty shootout at the AAPBn ground here on Sunday. The match went to tie-breaker after both sides played out a goalless draw in the regulation and extra-time.

UDC Rinchin Wangchu Mosobi and Constable Hage Takang were declared the best player and the best goalkeeper, respectively, while Constable Gobenso Drai became the highest scorer.

In the volleyball competition, the Seijosa-based IRBn won the championship title, beating Police Training Centre Banderdewa in the final. Head Constable Ali Uyak was declared the best player.

Constable Tadu Maying won the open badminton singles title, beating Constable Raju Pudur in the final, while Constables GD Namsa and M Tacha beat the pair of SI A Pertin and Constable T Maying to win the badminton doubles title.

DSP Dekio Gumja beat ER T Ado to win the badminton (open GO) singles title, and DSP D Gumja pairing with DSP Reke Kamsi also won the doubles (open GO) title, beating the duo of SP Karli Padu and DSP Nyumnun Sora.

The veteran (45+) singles title was won by DSP N Sora. He beat HC B Grayu in the final.

DSP Sora also won the veteran (50+) singles title, beating DSP Kolom Pait in the final.

DSP Sora and DSP Kolom Pait beat the duo of HC B Grayu and HC B Lokam in the final to win the veteran (45+) doubles event.

The veteran (50+) doubles title was won by the pair of DSP Pait and DSP Sora. The runner-up title was won by the duo of HC B Grayu and HC J Gangsa.

In long jump, Ct Meter Ada and Ct S Basumutary won the first and the second position, respectively.

Ct Nibol Zongluju won the 5,000 metre race, while Ct Mehang Nokbi finished runner-up. Ct Tame Tamar was the second runner-up.

The 100 metre race was won by Ct J Singpho. Ct S Basumatary finished in the second position.

In shot put, Ct J Lollen won the first position and Ct D Gamkak the second position.

In small arm firing, Ct Pallav Pathori won the first position, while Ct A Wangsu finished in the second position.

In the rifle firing/shooting, Ct A Bellai won the first position, while L/Ct M Muang won the second position.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, along with IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, MLAs Hayeng Mangfi, GK Tako and Ojing Tasing, and DGP RP Upadhyaya distributed the prizes to the winners and the runners-up of various competitions.

Felix said that a permanent rostrum at the AAPBn ground will be constructed. He also announced Rs 35 lakhs for the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB) for conducting sports events, said APPSCB assistant general secretary, DSP Bulang Marik.

IGP Apur Bitin, who is also the vice president of the police sports control board, also spoke.

The sports meet was organized by the APPSCB from 1 October.