Wall-painting workshop ends

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Nov: The four-day wall-painting workshop organized by the art & culture directorate under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav concluded with distribution of certificates to the participants in the presence of officers and young painters from RGU’s fine arts & music department, here on Sunday.

Twenty-one student participants were given certificates of participation by ADAC Sokhyai Mam, S&D unit instructor Gautam Dey and Jimen Riba, who is the youngest daughter of late Moje Riba, the freedom fighter from Daring village. (DIPR)