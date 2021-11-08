Home dept to consider enhancing casual leave period for police personnel: Felix

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Home Minister Bamang Felix has said that the home department will consider enhancing the number of days of casual leave for police personnel, “based on the provision of law.”

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Felix said that the matter is being vetted by the law and the finance departments.

Earlier, the home department had reduced the number of days of casual leave, prompting anger among the police personnel of the state.

The home minister also announced that he will seek more funds from the state government for conducting sports activities among the police personnel.

“Due to Covid, the annual sports meet could not be held for the last two years. This year, on a small-scale level, the department conducted football, volleyball, firing competitions, etc. Hopefully, next year we will celebrate the sporting meet on a much bigger level,” he said.

The minister informed that, during the SsP and commandants’ conference, a discussion will be held on how to improve the sporting activities conducted by the police department.