PAA congratulates winners in Alpha fitness competition

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has congratulated the three sportspersons who won two gold medals and one silver medal in the State Level Alpha Fitness Competition held at the DK convention hall here from 6-7 November.

During the event, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Alpha Fitness Committee, Techi Sonu won the gold medal in the men’s para-bench press senior open category by lifting 120 kgs; Tarh Radhe won the silver medal in the men’s para-bench press senior open category by lifting 100 kgs, and Mudang Yabyang won the gold medal in the women’s open category.

“It shows that our para-athletes have the potential to compete in state and national level events,” the association said in a press release.

Earlier, in the WPC State Powerlifting Championship held at the Waii International Hotel on 31 October, both Sonu and Radhe had won gold medals in the 60 kg and the 75 kg weight category, respectively.

“Their achievements are a great source of motivation and inspiration for upcoming para-athletes/divyangjan players of the state,” the PAA said.