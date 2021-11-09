Min reviews WRD’s developmental activities

CHIMPU, 8 Nov: Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister Mama Natung reviewed the developmental activities of the department during a meeting here on Monday.

Natung advised the officers of the WRD to be “dedicated and punctual for prompt delivery of services to the people of the state,” saying that “the government has created additional divisional setups at many newly created districts to facilitate service delivery at the doorsteps of the common public.”

WRD Secretary Geyum Padu spoke about the nationwide Jal Shakti Abhiyan, themed ‘Catch the rain where it falls and when it falls’, to promote conservation of water to mitigate the impact of climate change on water resources.

“The WRD is the nodal department for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and water conservation activities are going to be the future core agenda of the central government,” Padu said, and advised the officers to “initiate the lead role in preparation of district water conservation plan.”

WRD CE (P&D) Likar Angu highlighted the department’s activities and the fund requirement for the next financial year.

The minister’s advisor, MLA Kumsi Sidisow, was also present at the meeting.