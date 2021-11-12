Orientation prog on NAS held

AALO, 11 Nov: Altogether 129 field investigators and 51 observers participated in an orientation programme on the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, organized here in West Siang district on 10 November.

Addressing the participants, DDSE Duken Kato informed that the union education ministry’s school education & literacy department is going to conduct the NAS in 733 districts of India on 12 November. “It is important on the part of every official engaged in the task to take up the training seriously to take up the national task in letter and spirit,” he said.

The principals of the JNV and the KV, along with the Aalo East BEO and representatives of the CBSE elaborated the objective and procedure of the survey.

NAS 2021 will be conducted for Grades 3, 5, 8 and 10 in key curricular areas of language, mathematics, EVS/science and social sciences in all government, government-aided and unaided private schools, including central government sampled schools. Fifty-one schools have been selected as sample schools in West Siang district.

The objective behind the survey is to analyze and examine the learning competency of the children. It intends to assess the grade level learning outcomes of children, which will later become feedback in the improvement of the education system. (DIPRO)