Min lays foundation stone of model residential school in Linia

LINIA, 11 Nov: SJETA Minister Alo Libang laid the foundation stone of a 400-bedded model residential school in Linia village in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, in the presence of Education Minister Taba Tedir and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

Located in Param Putu circle, Linia village is around 24 kms from headquarters Ziro.

Congratulating the people of the circle, Libang said that the establishment of the school “shall revolutionalize the education scenario of the area,” and appealed to the locals to “facilitate the contractors to complete the project in a time-bound manner.”

“By 2023 the school should become functional. The requirement of another four hectares for the school campus and the land demarcation should be finalized at the earliest,” he said, and advocated coordination among the villagers, the contractors and the landowners.

Libang also appealed to the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Taderko Linia Welfare Society (TLWS) for medical staff quarters, the minister informed that the government is in the process of identifying and segregating health facilities that are functional and non-functional.

“After final consultation with the elected representatives concerned and based on need and utility, PHCs and CHCs will be renovated and upgraded into model health facilities,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Taki also urged all stakeholders to work together to have the school completed by 2023.

“Once the school becomes functional, other developmental and economical activities around this area will be given a major thrust,” he said.

In response to a memorandum submitted by the TLWS for setting up a veterinary sub-centre, he assured to have one established, and sought assurance from the public to get their mithuns vaccinated and to assist the veterinarians during vaccination drives.

Local MLA and Education Minister Tedir urged the engineering wing of the education department to not compromise on the quality of work. He also asked the PRI members to monitor the teaching process in the village schools.

“Absenteeism and non-performance of teachers should be reported immediately if we have to change the system,” he said and informed about the ‘Know your teacher’ facility available on the department’s website www.education.arunachal.gov.in.

“With the establishment of this school, I hope the drought of officers from this area will be finished. I wish to see more officers from the younger generations of this area,” Tedir added.

Among others, DC Somcha Lowang, ZPC Likha Sangchhore and SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha also spoke.

The Rs 36-crore project under the SJETA department will house an academic block, an administrative block, two girls’ and boys’ hostels each, principal’s quarters, five Type-II quarters, a guesthouse, a kitchen and a dining hall. The project is being executed by the engineering wing of the education department.

ADC Toko Babu, HoDs and the ZPMs of Ziro-I and Ziro-II also attended the programme. (DIPRO)