Siluk selected as cleanest village in E/Siang for 2nd consecutive year

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: Siluk village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district has been selected as the cleanest village in the district for the second consecutive year.

A four-member district level screening committee, led by Pasighat ADC (HQ) Tatdo Borang declared Siluk village as the cleanest one in the district. The committee is set to recommend the name of the village to the state level committee to compete for the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

During the assessment, the committee visited 26 selected villages out of the total 102 villages in the district. The committee examined various parameters, such as use of sanitary toilets, disposal of littered garbage, management of stagnant water, and proper drainage system for disposal of liquid waste by the villagers.

The screening committee also shortlisted Balek, Sika-Tode, Kelek-Roing, Rengging, Gadum-I, Bodak, Mikong and Lingka villages as clean villages.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh asked the villagers to “maintain the trend in the future and create an example of cleanliness in the district.”

It is reported that the villagers of Siluk make compost pits from biodegradable waste and prepare ‘eco-bricks’ using non-biodegradable waste like plastic products.