Tezu FOB conducts outreach prog on AKAM

TEZU, 11 Nov: The Tezu unit of the Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) organized an ‘Integrated communication and outreach programme’ on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lohit DC Marge Sora said that “the time has come to know about our freedom fighters and the unsung heroes and their contributions during freedom struggle,” and advised the young generation to strive to become good citizens.

He exhorted the students to refrain from using narcotic substances and learn to love and respect their teachers and parents.

History teacher PK Panda apprised the gathering of the significance of celebrating the AKAM. He recalled the contributions of prominent freedom fighters of the country, including from the Northeast region, such as Rani Gaidinliu, Moji Riba, Mortem Jamoh and Kanak Lata Baruah “for whom history is silent to speak.”

GHSS Principal Robinson Lego and Tezu FOB Unit Head P Sonowal also spoke.