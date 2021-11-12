GoAP working in spirited manner for sustainable development: Gov

NEW DELHI, 11 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh government is working in a spirited manner for sustainable and holistic development of the state, Governor BD Mishra said here on Thursday.

Participating in the conference of the governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mishra highlighted the inclusive approach of the state government and informed that “in the current financial year, in a multi-sectoral approach, the state government has allocated Rs 30 crore for three model villages with basic amenities, livelihood generation and improved connectivity on India-China border.”

The governor requested for financial help from the Centre for viable development of the villages along the India-China border with roads, drinking water supply, health and education infrastructure, micro and small hydel projects, and solar photovoltaic plants and solar streetlights.

Mishra also sought the central government’s support in opening of the border trade and a border haat with Myanmar through the Pangsau Pass in Changlang district, and requested the Centre to “explore the possibilities of having sister city agreement between the cities of Arunachal Pradesh and SE Asian countries.”

He reiterated the state government’s request for a direct road link from Tawang to Guwahati (Assam) through Bhutan’s territory (Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh-Tashigaon in Bhutan), “with the Bhutan government’s exclusive traffic control on the road.”

The governor, who interacted with the villagers near the line of actual control recently, strongly advocated “raising and sanctioning two additional rifle companies each for the two Arunachal Battalions at the earliest to strengthen the home-grown defenders.” He also sought approval of the state government’s proposal to construct 22 strategically important border roads of 1,547.8-km length, 34 roads of 1,024-km length for the ITBP and 72 foot suspension bridges in the forward-most border locations “to facilitate patrolling by our troops.”

Mishra, who celebrated this year’s Diwali with soldiers at the advanced landing ground (ALG) in Walong, requested the central government for a new ALG in Dirang (Zimthung site) and development of an abandoned ALG in Anini (Alinye) for defence as well as civil operations.

He highlighted the achievements and challenges in various sectors, including power, connectivity, water supply, agriculture, education, health, insurgency, development of infrastructure in border areas, and tourism.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor expressed gratitude to the central government for amending the list of scheduled tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in the Constitution to include the indigenous nomenclatures Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho in place of ‘other Naga tribes’.

“This step of the central government will help the youths of these tribes to understand the futile path of insurgency and join the mainstream of life with their brethrens and leave the path of gun forever,” Mishra said.

Presided over by President of India Ram Nath Kovind and attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, the conference was attended by the governors of the states, the lieutenant governors of the union territories, administrators of the union territories, and senior government officials. (Raj Bhavan)