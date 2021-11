ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) is going to organize the State Level National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC)-2021 at the Science Centre in IG Park here from 12 to 13 November.

Child scientists selected at the district level NCSC from all the districts will be presenting their projects on the theme ‘Science for sustainable living’, APSCS&T Director CD Munyak informed in a release.