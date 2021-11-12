Lazu win Ollo Shining Stars Volleyball Champions Trophy

LAZU, 11 Nov: Lazu team lifted the Ollo Shining Stars Volleyball Champions Trophy here in Tirap district on Thursday after defeating Kolam team by 3-2 points in the final match.

Tirap DC Taro Mize presented the cash award of Rs 30,000 along with the trophy and certificates to the winning team, while Lazu ZPM Rangmo Rantu gave the runner-up Kolam team the cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with the trophy and certificates.

Nogna village volleyball team was declared the ‘best disciplined team’, while Kijen Ngamtey of Lazu team was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

The ‘best disciplined team’ and the best player of the tournament received a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each.

Addressing the teams, the DC said that “the youths of Lazu area have much potential in games and sports activities and only need to channel their energy in a positive way.”

He commended Yum Pangkhu, a Judo coach from Lazu area, for his efforts to motivate the youths of Tirap district in the field of games and sports.

The DC appealed to the people of Lazu to shun opium cultivation and urged the youths to stay away from narcotic substances and concentrate on studies and sports activities.

Responding to a public memorandum regarding renaming the polytechnic college in Kheti as Sijen Kongkang Polytechnic College, the DC said that he would “forward the same to the government and the authority concerned.” Regarding posting of science teachers to the government secondary school here, the DC said that he would discuss the matter with the DDSE soon.

Earlier, former Lazu ZPM Azet Humtok informed that 15 teams participated in the two-week-long volleyball tournament which was organized “in memory of various distinguished personalities of Ollo community, including former minister and first politician late Sijen Kongkang, late Wangloi Muhok, late Jenlong Kongnyu, late Dr Nali Rangwang Khidiong, late Nali Ran Nyu, late Yumsen Choncha, late Dinwang Lowangdong, late Ngonglet Ngongpadong,” and others. (DIPRO)