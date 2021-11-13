Nyethrii Dow festival gets underway

THRIZINO, 12 Nov: The 48th Nyethrii Dow festival of the Aka (Hrusso) community began with traditional fervour and gaiety here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural function of the four-day event, MLA Goruk Pordung said “it is our prime duty to preserve our culture and traditions.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Nyethrii Dow chairman Tsering Richisow, the MLA assured to upgrade the Thrizino PHC to a CHC at the earliest.

MLA Gokar Basar, who also attended the function, spoke on the role of festivals and advised the tribe not to adopt the western culture but preserve their own culture and identity.

Local MLA Kumsi Sidisow, Bana ZPM Miza Degio, KVIC member Rajo Gyadi and Aka Shotko Kunu president Sang Dorjee Sidisow also spoke. (DIPRO)