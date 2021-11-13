Rijiju seeks public cooperation in implementation of flagship progs

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 12 Nov: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the people to cooperate with the implementing agencies and the contractors to ensure timely and successful implementation of the Centre’s flagship schemes and programmes in Upper Subansiri district.

Rijiju said that various problems, like demand for compensation, claims and objections, etc, by the locals are creating hurdles in the implementation of such schemes and programmes in the district.

On Thursday, the union minister along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and a host of MLAs visited Taliha and heard out the various problems faced by the people of the district due to lack of proper road connectivity, besides poor internet facility, drinking water provisions, etc.

Rijiju said that public cooperation is a must for rapid progress. “The government and the public must work together for the progress and prosperity of the society,” he said.

The union minister also highlighted various flagship programmes of the central government.