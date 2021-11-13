Tupe elected as INDEF NER president

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association president Pura Tupe has been elected as the president of the Indian Engineers’ Federation North East Region (INDEF NER). He was elected during the INDEF NER’s annual council meeting, which was held in Shillong, Meghalaya, on 11 November.

Dr Taki joins IIT Guwahati as asst prof Correspondent PASIGHAT, 12 Nov: Dr Kaling Taki from Arunachal Pradesh has joined as an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Hailing from Komsing village in Siang district, Dr Taki is said to be the first from the state to serve as an assistant professor in the country’s premier institution. He is also the first recipient of a PhD degree in multidisciplinary research in civil engineering from the state.

Dr Taki had also qualified for jobs in other universities and in reputed companies, but he opted for the teaching profession to share his knowledge of science and technology among students, particularly those from the northeastern region.

Dr Taki’s research activities include problematic soil, ground improvement, solid waste management, sustainable construction material, nano materials, construction biotechnology, soil pollution, and contaminant remediation.

Adi Bane Kebang secretary-general Okom Yosung and Kuri Dajum Olung president Tagam Tamut congratulated Dr Taki on his success and said that his achievement would inspire the younger generation in the academic field.