SLSC approves 1,375 kms of roads under PMGSY

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: The State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) on Friday approved a total of 1,375 kms of 192 roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III, covering 25 districts of the state “with a total 78 block-wise number of roads,” based on the eligibility criteria.

The decision was taken during an SLSC meeting for finalization of projects under the PMGSY-III, chaired by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar at the civil secretariat here.

The Centre has set March 2025 as the date of completion of the PMGSY-III projects. However, the chief secretary suggested that “the RWD could take up the task of completing the roads by March 2024.”

Among others, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Additional PCCF KB Singh, Commissioner Padmini Singla, Finance Secretary YW Ringu, RD Secretary Amarnath Talwade, RWD Secretary NT Glow and PMGSY CE D Nyodu attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)