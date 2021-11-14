Gov seeks high court in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 13 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra advocated establishing a high court in the state, saying that it would make access to justice easy, particularly for the poor and the downtrodden, besides facilitating quick redress of cases.

The governor said this during a meeting with union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju here on Saturday.

Mishra also took up the issue of the Frontier Highway with the minister, saying that it would “strengthen the security of the nation and provide another option for good road communication in the state.”

Sharing his concern over the development in the state, the governor urged Rijiju to expedite the Industrial Corridor road. “It will facilitate industrial growth in the state, promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth and bring about socioeconomic progress of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The governor and the union minister also discussed matters related to promotion of games and

sports, tourism, power projects, health and education, etc. (Raj Bhavan)