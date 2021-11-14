VKV students shine in state-level NCSC

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: The students of VKVs shone in the state-level National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC), which ended on Saturday, with eight out of the 10 projects presented by VKV students getting selected for the NCSC scheduled to be held in the last week of December this year.

The child scientists whose projects have been selected, along with their project titles (in brackets) are: Minu Tayem (Social innovation for social live) of VKV Wessang, East Kameng; Kheyiim Dususow (Care plants – Care our planet) of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School, Khasso, West Kameng; Vidya Sah (Understand the ecosystem service of kitchen garden and how it is contributing to the livelihood and sustenance of a family) of VKV Vivek Vihar, ICR; Sonam Chodan (Understanding human impact on different ecosystem) of VKV Tezu, Lohit; Nangram Anu (My plants, my life) of VKV Nirjuli, ICR; Heri Umpi (Rice based cosmetics) of VKV Ziro, Lower Subansiri; Jummin Ete (Aqua-terrace) of

Rama Krishna Mission, Aalo, West Siang; Mai Mama (Organic liquid fertilizer from green kitchen waste to nourish plants in just 2 minutes) of VKV Joram, Lower Subansiri; Bengia Ama (Traditional knowledge system of Coptis Teeta for sustainable living) of VKV Chimpu, Itanagar; and Bisen Bellai (Exploring traditional fermented food of Mishmi community and its nutritional value) of VKV Amliang, Anjaw, according to an APSCS&T release.

As many as 67 out of the 73 registered projects were presented by the selected child scientists from 25 districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The projects were evaluated by a panel of judges comprising DNGC’s Associate Professor Joram Muthu, GBPIHE (NER) Itanagar Head MS Lodhi, and RGGP’s Humanities & Science HoD Dr Jitu Saikia.

“The second group member of the best two projects adjudged in the state level NCSC 2021 will get an opportunity to present their projects at the session of Indian Science Congress to be held in January, 2022,” according to a report.

The participants were awarded prizes, mementos and certificates. Participation certificates were also awarded to the guides and escort teachers.

Addressing the valedictory function, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) Joint Director Bamang Apo urged the teachers to “inculcate scientific temper among the students and encourage them to participate in NCSC and other scientific activities.”

The programme was organized by the APSCS&T at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here, with support from the National Council for Science & Technology Communication.