NAHARLAGUN, 13 Nov: Fifty-six units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Nigla Group of Automobiles (NGA) at Lekhi village near here on Saturday.

More than 200 donors turned up for the camp.

NGA managing director Teli Tada Camdir, under whose initiative the camp was organized, lauded the staffers of the automobile dealer for coming forward to donate blood. He thanked TRIHMS and the AVBDO for supporting the cause.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke also attended the camp and motivated the gathering to donate blood.