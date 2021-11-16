Miao admin regulates traffic timing on MV road

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 15 Nov: In order to complete the construction of the 157-km Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road in Changlang district on time, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh has regulated traffic movement between the Miao Gas godown and M’Pen village.

Traffic movement on the road will be open from 6 am to 4 pm, and shall remain closed from 4 pm to 6 am daily from 15-30 November.

The construction agency has been directed to exhibit the traffic timing by erecting signages in various locations for the convenience of commuters.

Further, the concessionaires have been directed to “renovate and repair the road and keep it worthy for driving by all types of vehicles.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu during his visit to Miao and Vijaynagar valley earlier this year announced that the construction of the MV road would be completed by March 2022. Several heavy machineries have been deployed to complete the road construction on time.