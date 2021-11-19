Gov conveys Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

“Guru Nanak Dev preached love, peace, truth and devotion. His divine ideals of humanity, equality and brotherhood have inspired all to be better individuals and shown the path of social harmony and unity,” the governor said in a message.

“On this sacred occasion, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayer to the almighty for peace and prosperity in the society,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)