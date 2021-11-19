MLA advocates communal harmony

[Karda Natam]

DUMPORIJO, 18 Nov: Local MLA Rode Bui advocated promotion of communal harmony for peace and prosperity of the society.

Addressing the foundation day programme of the Karga Ao Welfare Society (KAWS) here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday, Bui also urged the members of the society to “come forward and render their selfless service for the society.”

KAWS president Nerto Riba said that “every clan-based organization in the district has the sole responsibility for the better uplift of the society as a whole.”

The KAWS submitted a memorandum to the MLA, demanding construction of an approach road from the highway to Karga Lomen Maro “and other site development in the area.”

The MLA also unveiled the foundation stone of a ‘unity pillar’ here.

The event, which was attended by Gusar ZPM Zomli Dugi, bureaucrats, technocrats, panchayat leaders and others, also featured cultural and sports events.