AR celebrates 1971 war victory’s golden jubilee

KANUBARI, 18 Nov: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), under the aegis of the IGAR (North) HQ, celebrated the golden jubilee of the 1971 war victory, at the government higher secondary school here in Longding district on 18 November.

Besides screening a documentary on the 1971 war, the AR apprised the students and teachers of the heroic tales of the martyrs of the war. The AR also educated the youths about the various entry schemes of the armed forces.

The event was also aimed at motivating the local youths not to fall prey to false propaganda of insurgent groups.