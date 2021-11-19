Pasighat can be state’s tourism capital, says rural tourism advisor

[Prafulla Kaman]

PASIGHAT, 18 Nov: The state’s rural tourism advisor Raj Basu said that East Siang HQ Pasighat “can be developed as the tourism capital of the state.”

Attending a workshop on ‘Destination management and hospitality’ here on Thursday, Basu said that Pasighat town is connected to various central and upper Arunachal districts with road network and air connectivity.

“Pasighat area with rich natural bounties can be developed as a tourism capital,” he said, and suggested to the local communities to actively participate in the development process to attract tourists.

Emphasizing on promotion of homestay hospitality, Basu said that “the local residents can earn huge economic benefits through operation of homestay.”

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam said that the state’s tourism department is working to boost the tourism sector through promotion of homestay hospitality. “The department has taken the efforts to rejuvenate the tourism-based economy in the state after the Covid-19 lockdown,” she said.

District Tourism Officer Leena Perme urged the tour and homestay operators of the district to “participate in the department’s activities for promotion of their businesses.”

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh, who also attended the workshop, emphasized on creation of resources to make Pasighat area a tourist hotspot.

A team of tourism officials, including the department’s deputy director, along with waste management expert Kelvin Coutinho and others are visiting the state’s tourism destinations and tourist circuits.

The team will visit Siluk village in Mebo subdivision on Friday and conduct an awareness programme on rural tourism.