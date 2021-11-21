DC takes stock of infrastructural dev, agri-allied activities

KIMIN, 20 Nov: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu undertook a whirlwind tour of Kimin and Kakoi circles on 18 November to take stock of various infrastructural development and agri-allied activities.

The DC visited the Kimin CHC and the Kakoi PHC and interacted with the medical officers and staffs there.

At the Kimin CHC, the MO briefed the DC on the status of Covid-19 vaccination and the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme, and sought maintenance of the postmortem building, provision of a hearse, construction of a retaining wall near the new CHC, and inverter for power backup.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen the health facility, the DC assured to look into the matters for an early solution.

The DC also inspected the schools and anganwadi centres in Tadar Happa, Lower Jumi and Kakoi, where he instructed the teachers and the anganwadi workers to discharge their duties sincerely. He also inspected the proposed site for the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) in Komasaki, and the veterinary dispensary, the community hall and the police outpost in Kakoi.

Ligu also visited Jumi Tea Estate of one Taba Taro in Upper Jumi village, the arecanut farm of Kakoi ZPM Tai Sangte in Tadar Happa, and the citronella plantation site of Kipa Achung and its distillery centre in Kakoi.

Interacting with Taro, the DC opined that “organic tea estates have the potential to be developed into ecotourism sites.”

HDO Joram Bat informed that “the citronella distillery centre in Kakoi has been established by the horticulture department under the SJETA scheme and oil extraction has successfully started from the distillery.”

The DC was accompanied by, among others, Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak, Kakoi ZPM Tai Sangte and DAO M Piel. (DIPRO)