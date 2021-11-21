Seminar on impact of Covid held

RONO HILLS, 20 Nov: More than 40 researchers from across the country presented their works during a two-day online national seminar on the ‘Impact of Covid-19 on the Indian industry and economy’, organized by the management department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) from 18-19 November.

During the seminar, New Delhi-based Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations professor Arpita Mukherjee enlightened the participants regarding the manifold impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic across various sectors of the Indian economy, while RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke on “the dynamics of economic indicators that have been grossly impacted by the ongoing pandemonium.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam discussed how Covid-19 has affected everyone, and encouraged the participants to ponder how the economy can be streamlined.

Commerce & Management Dean Prof RC Parida said that the economy of the entire nation has been affected by the pandemic. “There is a need for vibrant policies to address the impediments encountered by the economy,” he said.

Among others, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and the seminar’s convenor Dr Sankar Thappa also spoke.