Priest for central Si-Donyi celebration selected

DAPORIJO, 20 Nov: The ‘egg and chicken liver examination’ for selection of the priest for the central Si-Donyi festival celebration was held here in Upper Subansiri district on 17 November, and Yecho Dugi has been selected to be the priest for the festival, which is to be celebrated on 6 January, 2022.

The selection of a priest is an integral part of the Si-Donyi celebration. The examination was conducted by five nyekioks – Taning Singkom, Tania Rago, Tayi Marging, Sadik Kare and Dinglo Raba – in the presence of senior citizens of the community.