Sonowal announces initiatives to promote AYUSH in NE

PASIGHAT, 20 Nov: Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced major initiatives to promote Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani Siddaha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) in the Northeast region.

The minister, who visited the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here in East Siang district on Saturday, informed that the NEIFM has been renamed as the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), and that it is an autonomous national institute under the AYUSH ministry.

Addressing a ‘review-cum-public meeting’ with Health Minister Alo Libang, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Dibrugarh (Assam) MLA Prasanta Phukan, NEIAFMR Director Dr Rabindra Teron, union AYUSH Deputy Secretary Yash Veer Singh, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh, and others, Sonowal said that Rs 100 crore

would be granted for the development of the NEIAFMR. Out of this, Rs 53.72 crore will be utilized for infrastructure development in the NEIAFMR campus.

The institute intends to introduce the Ayurveda system of medicine in the northeastern region in general and in Arunachal Pradesh in particular, besides documenting and assessing local health traditions, healing knowledge, drugs therapeutic product development based on traditional knowledge, and protection of traditional knowledge and traditional practices.

“Folk medicine is the mixture of traditional healing practices and beliefs. In Northeast, people have a strong culture of folk medicine, which has not been preserved in a scientific way. My ministry is now striving towards preserving as well as enriching this wonderful gift of medicine from Vedic era that Mother Nature has bestowed upon us. I am happy to announce the establishment of a new Ayurveda college for 30 students and a 60-bedded Ayurveda hospital here,” Sonowal said.

He said that, apart from strengthening the Ayurveda colleges in the region, “a few other important institutes, like a regional raw drug repository and museum, a sophisticated analytical instrument facility, a state-of-the-art Panchakarma treatment and research centre, and a paramedical teaching centre are planned to be set up in the region in due course.”

Libang in his address gave assurance that all possible help and cooperation will be extended by the state government for further development of the NEIAFMR.

Highlighting the untapped potential of inland waterways, Libang urged Sonowal, who also holds the ports, shipping & waterways portfolio, to initiate steps for “development under centrally-funded projects in waterways sector, according to the prospects, potential and strength of water transportation mode.”

The NEIAFMR director also spoke. (DIPRO)