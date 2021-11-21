Workshop on cooperation concludes

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Nov: A workshop themed ‘Prosperity through cooperation’, held to mark the 68th All India Cooperative Week, concluded here on Saturday.

Addressing the programme, RGU professor Dr Devi Baruah suggested “devising operating frameworks cooperative activities by exploring new forms of cooperatives for artisanal, employment and new generation cooperatives concept with hard and soft job skills by using most modern techniques and technology on best available resources in the state to streamline the cooperative societies into a new dimension.”

Retired Apex Bank managing director Tsering Thongdok explained “the important

role for financial inclusion, digitalization and social media through cooperatives in the cooperative sector and its network in the rural areas for financial inclusion,” while ARCS M Riba suggested to “producers cooperatives” to “come forward in the marketing system of association by producing, processing, value addition, etc, for domestic and export market.”

Cooperative Societies Registrar Tai Kaye, NABARD Itanagar GM Partho Saha, APSCU chairman Sushil Nalo, APSCU CEO P Tayeng, and Joint RCS B Gammeng also spoke.