Exposure programme organized

BASAR, 21 Nov: Local NGO GRK, which works for socioeconomic uplift and protection of environment, recently organized an exposure programme for a delegation of public leaders, GBs, women and others of Toru circle of Papum Pare district, headed by Toru ZPM Taba Rama and DDSE T Tara, here in Leparada district.

GRK secretary-general Mimar Basar, while welcoming the 40+ guests from Papum Pare to the inaugural ceremony of the ecotourism camp ‘Lai ho kumki’ highlighted the NGO’s achievements.

“The transformation of our dwindling natural resources through conservation and development, and empowering our community into productive human capital and channelling it towards attracting tourism as a source of sustainable economic avenue is a major step we think we may have achieved,” said the secretary-general.

GRK vice president Hengo Basar emphasized on “change in a positive thought process in the community as a precondition for any change to occur,” and said that “restriction on open-air rearing of pigs and shifting towards enclosed rearing of the same and simultaneously achieving the status of open defecation-free villages helped in dramatically reducing vector borne diseases like malaria, typhoid, dysentery, etc, even before the government had launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014.”

The exposure trip concluded on a positive note, with the delegation from Toru committing to replicate the NGO’s model of community-based voluntary effort to foster disciplined growth and progress in their society.

The Toru ZPM hailed the initiatives taken up by the GRK and lauded the host community for their warm hospitality.