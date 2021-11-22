TRIHMS anaesthesiology dept conference held

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Nov: The first state-level conference of the anaesthesiology department of the TRIHMS was conducted here in collaboration with the National Health Mission on 19 and 20 November, under the patronage of TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Jini in the presence of Medical Education Director Dr Hage Ambing.

Prominent faculty members from various parts of India, including three from the AIIMS New Delhi, one from the AIIMS Patna, and a senior consultant anaesthesiologist from Jharkhand shared their extensive knowledge and experience during the course of the conference. Faculty members of the TRIHMS and other hospitals of the state also attended the conference.

TRIHMS Anaesthesiology HoD Dr Ramapati Sanyal, Anaesthesiology Assistant Professor Dr Tailang Bumer, and senior anaesthesiologist (SG) Dr Koj Jarbo were part of the organizing team of the event.

The conference featured hands-on workshops on ventilators, point-of-care ultrasound, regional anaesthesia for pain management and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation using mannequins, relevant equipment and real-life patients.

The conference was attended by more than 90 specialists and medical officers from various parts of the state.