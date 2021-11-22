RWD falling behind on construction of Miao-Vijaynagar road

Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a visit to remote Vijaynagar had assured to provide road connectivity by March 2022. Vijaynagar is yet to have a proper road connection and people have to walk for days to reach Miao town. Since the announcement of the CM, there is a buzz and hope among the people that finally road connectivity will reach Vijaynagar. Governor BD Mishra on Saturday visited the Miao-Vijaynagar road to get firsthand knowledge of the progress of the work. Worryingly, the governor expressed serious concern over the slow progress of the construction of the 157-km-long Miao-Vijaynagar road.

The governor further pointed out several loopholes in the construction of the road, including poor drainage work and non-construction of causeways and culverts over the running streams and dry channels, among others. First of all, the governor should be appreciated for making a ground visit and pointing out the faults. It is time he made more such visits to various parts of the state and checked the construction of roads. Especially the road construction being taken up near state capital Itanagar needs strict vigilance. Coming back to Miao-Vijaynagar road, it is shocking that the RWD, which is the implementing agency, is failing to maintain standards and deadlines despite pressure from the state government to complete the work on time. This particular road project is being personally monitored by CM Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra themselves. Despite it, the RWD is failing to maintain quality and work is also progressing slowly. The state government should take action against officers who compromise the quality of work while executing road projects in the state.