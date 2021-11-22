Sports & cultural festival underway

YOMCHA, 21 Nov: The 24th Loum Bango Sports & Cultural Festival got off to a flying start after its inauguration by West Siang DC Penga Tato at the general ground here on 20 November.

The six-day event will feature a wide range of cultural and sports competitions among the villages falling under Loum Bango.

In his inaugural address, the DC said, “Games and sports are of paramount importance today, and age-old culture emits distinct identity for us.”

He urged the GBs to “keep alive the institution of GB through fair delivery of justice, so that poor people do not hanker after courts to settle even petty issues,” and advised the public to “take up development issues in the right perspective for overall development of the area.”

DIPRO Gijum Tali and Yomcha ADC Hento Karga also spoke.

Organizing secretary Ligom Yomgam and Kartum Yomcha highlighted the games, sports and cultural competitions that will be showcased during the festival.

A football match for men and a volleyball match for women were organized on the first day. (DIPRO)