CS takes stock of progress under PMAY (U)

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar took stock of the physical and financial progress of the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) scheme and the credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) during a State Level Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee meeting on the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban) at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

During the meeting, which was attended by PCCF RK Singh, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, UD Secretary Mithali Namchoom, UD Special Secretary Sachin Rana and others, it was learnt that the physical achievement under the PMAY is 69 percent, with a total of 2,364 houses completed, as against the sanctioned 5,688 dwelling units.

The CS asked the urban development & housing department, which is the nodal agency for the PMAY (U), to expedite the works and ensure completion of the remaining dwelling units “on or before 2022.”

On the report of very low coverage under the CLSS in the state, Kumar said that “it is necessary to educate the people on housing loans through camps in towns by bankers,” and directed the bankers to conduct financial programmes in the districts on housing loans and other benefits.

“Financial awareness camps may be set up by the banks in the DC office for government officers and employees,” Kumar suggested.

New DPRs for 2,569 beneficiaries under the BLC scheme were approved in the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)