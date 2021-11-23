Arunachal win bronze in beach tug-of-war c’ship

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The senior men’s team from Arunachal Pradesh won the bronze medal in the beach tug-of-war competition in the 34th National Tug-of-War Championship (Men, Women & Mixed 4+4) in the catch weight category, beating Pondicherry 2-0 in the bronze medal competition in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Monday.

Arunachal had lost 0-2 to Haryana in the semifinal.

They will compete in the indoor championship in the 620 kg and the 680 kg classes on Tuesday.

The state’s team comprises Dare Kagung (captain), Dolang Lucky, Rakesh Nibe, Kukung Tayeng, Padi Kojeen, Atum Sonam, LG Nalo, Dolang John, Likha Berlin and Likha Raja.

Rakesh Gamnu and Bomjen Riba are the coach and manager of the team.