Min takes stock of PMGSY roads

DAPORIJO, 22 Nov: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam took stock of major ongoing road construction works under the PMGSY during his tour of Upper Subansiri district from 18-19 November.

The minister inspected the construction of the Siga-Dayam road and the Sippi Chetam road in Chetam circle and the Menga-Lungte village road in Giba circle, among other PMGSY projects.

He emphasized on timely completion of the projects without compromising on quality and the specifications of the DPRs.

The minister was accompanied by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, DC Mika Nyori, and RWD Chief Engineer Nyai Rigia. (DIPRO)