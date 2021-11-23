Governor meets tourism promoter youths

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Governor BD Mishra met a team of Idu Mishmi youths from Dibang Valley district, which is promoting tourism and visits to the Emudu Seven Lakes in Dibang Valley, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor commended the youths, led by Jimu Mele, for their spirit of entrepreneurship, and said that the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh has huge scope for startup projects.

“If properly taken up, such enterprises have great potential for public employment and work,” he said.

Impressed by the “self-employment and job providing spirit of the team,” the governor said that other youths of the state should emulate the young team.

Mishra advised the youths to “identify attractive destinations to further develop the amenities and logistic arrangements for tourists.” He also suggested creating publicity around the venture through various platforms to attract adventure seekers and trekkers from different parts of the world.

“As service providers, the entrepreneurs must take full care of the necessities of the clients,” he said.

Mele, along with senior journalist and trekking enthusiast Taba Ajum briefed the governor on the Emudu Seven Lakes Trekkers’ activities, and informed that their trekking season starts in July and ends in October. (Raj Bhavan)