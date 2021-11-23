GPC seeks deployment of police for people’s safety

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Bello-Lora Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) Taba Simon has written to the chief minister, seeking immediate deployment of adequate police personnel for the safety and protection of the land, houses and lives of the people of the area.

Recently, Assam’s forest officials served a notice to the people of the area to vacate the villages within 15 days, claiming that the areas belonged to Assam’s forest department. The eviction notice has created fear among the residents.

“Our 26th Bello-Lora panchayat does not have any police outpost or enough forest officials to check the encroachment done by Assam government. Therefore, there is a need for urgent deployment of police force. We also request you to issue arms licenses to safeguard our families. This is a very serious matter and our people will not abandon their ancestral lands, assets and legacy, and will defend it with our lives,” the GPC wrote to the CM.

He fervently urged the chief minister to “urgently intervene and resolve the matter amicably as soon as possible.”