Open mic poetry event conducted

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The Wild Flower Production organized an open mic poetry event themed ‘For the soul’ at Barista Cafe here on Monday to mark the fourth anniversary of the production studio.

Author Joram Yalam, poet and novelist Yumlam Tana, poet Subi Taba, and author Jon Pebitatao were the featured poets and authors at the event, which saw the participation of 17 poets.

“The Wild Flower Production keeps organizing such literary events around the state to encourage writers and poets in the state to explore more about the beauty of written words,” it stated in a release.