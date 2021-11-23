Orientation prog on APPSC exam held

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: An orientation programme on the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam, along with an interaction programme with APPSC toppers was held at the Don Bosco Youth Centre here on Sunday.

During the programme, organized by Longding DIPRO Nyatum Doke, past candidates who cleared the APPSC exams, such as Nabam Rikam, Kenge Lendo and K Namchoom, shared their experiences and addressed the doubts of the participating aspirants.

About 300 candidates registered for the orientation programme.

Doke, who is also a YouTube educator, spoke about “the nuances of APPSC exam preparation.” He shared strategies and a list of materials/resources with the aspirants. He also took orientation classes on ‘The art of essay writing and newspaper reading’, spoke about keeping oneself motivated, and stressed the need to “focus on one’s circle of influence to reduce the circle of concerns.”

Doke said that “the comrades’ meet was a long-pending demand of the aspirants to meet, interact and discuss the nuances of APPSC exam.”

The aspirants said that the programme was very helpful and it provided them with direction and motivation. (DIPRO)